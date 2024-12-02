Hamas warns Tel Aviv regarding fate of Zionist prisoners in Gaza, says act before it's too late

According to Sama news agency, the Hamas movement published a video and announced in it that 33 Zionist prisoners have been killed in different areas of the strip since the beginning of the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Hamas added in this video that the said prisoners died due to the attacks of Netanyahu's "fascist army".

This movement further warned the Zionists in a message that "by continuing this crazy war, you may lose your prisoners forever, take the necessary measures before it is too late".

