Iran ambassador, Iraqi president discusd regional developments

According to the Iraqi news agency (WAA), the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the developments in the region, especially the situation in Syria.

In this meeting, Iraq's president emphasized the necessity of intensifying efforts to achieve security and stability in the region and to preserve the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and the security of its people.

Iranian ambassador's meeting with the president of Iraq comes at a time when terrorist groups, with the support of some countries and the arrival of fresh foreign forces, launched a massive attack against the positions of the Syrian army in the northwest, west and southwest of Aleppo.

