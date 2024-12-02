Surge of terrorism in Syria part of US-Zionist scheme: Qalibaf

Qalibaf and his Syrian counterpart, Hammouda Sabbagh, discussed the latest developments in Syria over the phone on Monday, amid the resurgence of Takfiri terrorist groups in northern Syria.

He said the Islamic Republic views Syria as an essential part of the Resistance front.

Qalibaf described the rise of terrorist groups in Syria immediately after a ceasefire took effect in neighboring Lebanon as a coordinated effort by Israeli and American forces.

In response, Sabbagh briefed Iran’s top parliamentarian on the Syrian Army’s counteroffensive against terrorist groups, which have mounted a surprise assault on Aleppo and Idlib since Wednesday.

Sabbagh also expressed gratitude for Iran’s support for Syria in the fight against terrorism.

He vowed that Syria—armed with 13 years of experience battling terrorism and foreign military forces—will ultimately succeed in repelling the ongoing offensive.

4353**2050