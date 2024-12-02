Hezbollah launches first response to repeated violation of ceasefire by Zionist regime

"Following the repeated violation of the ceasefire agreement announced since dawn on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, by the Zionist enemy, which has been carried out in various ways, including shooting civilians and airstrikes in various areas of Lebanon, killing and injuring citizens and continuing to violate Lebanese airspace by planes. Israel's hostilities have led to Beirut, and since referring to the relevant authorities and parties to prevent these violations was fruitless," Hezbollah said in a statement.

"The Islamic resistance carried out an early warning defensive reaction and targeted the Roysat al-Alam base of the Israeli enemy army in the occupied hills of Kafr Shoba in Lebanon," it added.

2050