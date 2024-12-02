Dec 2, 2024, 8:26 PM
Iran’s economy grows by 4% in H1 fiscal year

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4% in the first six months of Iran’s current calendar year (March 20 – September 21), with non-oil GDP rising by 2.6% compared to the same period last year, according to a report by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

The SCI report, which was released on Monday, indicated that Iran’s GDP, including oil, reached 50,691 trillion rials (equivalent to some $72 billion based on free market rates) during the six-month period, while GDP, excluding oil, stood at 38,374 trillion rials ($54.2 billion).

The data underscores sustained growth in key sectors of the economy despite ongoing challenges.

The agricultural sector grew by 2.9%, industry and mining expanded by 5.3%, and services posted a 2.5% growth during the period, compared to last year’s corresponding period.

