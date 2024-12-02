Russia's Sputnik news agency reported on Monday that it had obtained information confirming that the terrorist group Tahrir al-Sham was preparing to deploy poison gas in residential areas of rural Aleppo and Idlib.

The report claimed that members of the terrorist group transported several capsules containing poisonous gases from one of the headquarters of the terrorist group known as the "Turkistan Party" in the countryside of Jisr al-Shughur, and moved the capsules with the ambulances of the so-called "White Helmets" group to the southern countryside of Idlib and other places in the western countryside of Aleppo.

The report also mentioned that adversaries of Syria have previously used similar strategies, orchestrating chemical attacks against civilians and subsequently blaming the government of Damascus.

Following the arrival of fresh foreign mercenaries and supported by certain states, terrorist groups launched a wide-range attack on the positions of the Syrian army in the northwestern, western, and southwestern regions of Aleppo early Wednesday.

This military operation by the terrorists against the Syrian army positions violated the ceasefire agreement established in 2020, as this area falls under the de-escalation agreement signed with Turkiye’s guarantee in Kazakhstan’s city of Astana, which includes areas in Idlib, the outskirts of Aleppo, and parts of Hama and Lattakia.

