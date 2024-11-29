Rocket attack on Syrian dormitory leaves four civilians dead: Report

This attack, which took place on Friday morning, was carried out by terror groups, according to the official Syrian news agency (SANA).

SANA also reported that several others were in the attack.

In response to the developments in Syria over the last two days , Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has called for decisive and coordinated action to prevent the spread of terrorism in the region and warned against the reactivation of Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria.

