Nov 29, 2024, 2:58 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85674479
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Rocket attack on Syrian dormitory leaves four civilians dead: Report

Nov 29, 2024, 2:58 PM
News ID: 85674479
Rocket attack on Syrian dormitory leaves four civilians dead: Report

Tehran, IRNA — Media outlets have reported that the dormitory facilities of the University of Aleppo were shelled by terrorists, resulting in the deaths of four civilians, including two students.

This attack, which took place on Friday morning, was carried out by terror groups, according to the official Syrian news agency (SANA).

SANA also reported that several others were in the attack.

In response to the developments in Syria over the last two days , Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has called for decisive and coordinated action to prevent the spread of terrorism in the region and warned against the reactivation of Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .