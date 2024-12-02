Iran: EU troika should immediately end actions that violate JCPOA and Resolution 2231

In their letter, the representatives of the EU troika, regardless of the roots of the current crisis, accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of not adhering to JCPOA obligations and violating Security Council Resolution 2231.

Following the joint letter of the permanent representatives of France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council, the Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council of this international organization and described it as baseless and politically motivated.

The full text of letter by Iran's permanent mission to the UN is as follows:

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government, and further to our letter dated 5 June 2024 (S/2024/439), I am writing regarding the joint letter dated 27 November 2024, from the Permanent Representatives of France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) to the United Nations addressed to the UN Secretary-General (S/2024/862), as well as their ongoing violations of commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015). In response to the unsubstantiated allegations presented in the politically motivated letter of E3, I draw your attention, as well as that of the Security Council members, to the following points:

The E3 representatives, in their joint letter, deliberately ignored the root causes of the current situation, cynically distorting the realities on the ground. They baselessly accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of non-compliance with its JCPOA commitments and violating UNSC Resolution 2231. These accusations are entirely unfounded, misleading, and based on arbitrary interpretations. The E3’s selective and decontextualized portrayal of Iran’s actions under the JCPOA renders their claims and arguments incomplete and fails to meet the basic standards of substantive and procedural fairness. Iran has repeatedly made clear that all its actions have been remedial and fully consistent with its legitimate rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA. These measured, transparent, and reversible actions were a direct and legitimate response to the United States' illegal and unilateral withdrawal from the agreement on 8 May 2018 and the E3's subsequent failure to meet its obligations. The objective behind Iran's decision, which was made a full year after the US's unlawful withdrawal, was crystal clear: to restore a balance in reciprocal commitments and benefits under the JCPOA.

Contrary to the claims made in the letter, the E3 has repeatedly and egregiously failed to meet its obligations under paragraph 20 of Annex V of the JCPOA, displaying a persistent pattern of non-compliance. The E3's refusal to implement its sanctions-lifting commitments on Transition Day of 18 October 2023 constitutes a clear breach of the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231, a violation that continues unabated. A notable instance of non-compliance occurred on 14 May 2024, when the EU unlawfully extended its

sanctions regime under Council Decision 1336/2024, citing baseless allegations of Iran's supposed "military support" for Russia in the Ukraine conflict. These measures and imposed sanctions targeting Iran's civilian airline sector, blatantly violate JCPOA commitments. Such actions directly harm essential sectors and national entities addressing the fundamental needs of the Iranian people. In another flagrant breach, the EU re-imposed sanctions on Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), which had been delisted on JCPOA Implementation Day under the EU's sanctions-lifting obligations. Re-imposing these sanctions contravenes paragraph 26 of the JCPOA, which explicitly prohibits such measures. Similarly, in December 2023, the United Kingdom enacted the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023, introducing new sanctions against Iran without any legal basis. This act violated the preparatory paragraphs of UNSCR 2231 and multiple provisions of the JCPOA. Additionally, these measures breach paragraph 29, which unequivocally requires the EU, its member states, and the United States to refrain from any policy intended to directly or adversely affect the normalization of trade and economic relations with Iran, in line with their commitments to support the JCPOA's successful implementation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently upheld its obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA), demonstrating exemplary cooperation with the IAEA in facilitating its verification activities. To date, Iran remains subject to the most rigorous verification and monitoring measures ever implemented by the Agency. Under the new Administration, Iran has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to continue cooperating with the IAEA to resolve the remaining safeguards issues, building on the resolution of two such matters over the past two years. Iran's seriousness and goodwill in this regard are indisputable. Regrettably, instead of recognizing and appreciating the significant progress in Iran’s constructive engagement with the Agency exemplified by the IAEA Director General’s productive visit to Tehran on 14–15 November 2024, the E3 persists in ignoring these efforts by accusing Iran of non-compliance and along with the United States, pushed to table and adopt a censure and politically motivated resolution against Iran in the recent session of the IAEA Board of the Governors in Vienna on 19 December 2024.

Concerning the modified Code 3.1 of the Subsidiary Arrangements, it is essential to underscore that its implementation was a voluntary transparency and confidence-building measure, as outlined in paragraph 65 of Annex I of the JCPOA. Following Iran's decision to halt the implementation of voluntary transparency measures beyond its Safeguards Agreement, the application of modified Code 3.1 was also ceased. This decision was entirely consistent with paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, which explicitly grant Iran the right to suspend, in whole or in part, its commitments under the agreement in response to the reintroduction or reimposition of nuclear-related sanctions by the United States or the European Union.

Equally, Iran’s decision to enrich uranium at Fordow was a legitimate remedial measure taken in response to the United States and the E3/EU’s persistent non-compliance with their legally binding obligations under UNSC Resolution 2231 (2015) and their significant failure to fulfill JCPOA commitments. This decision was fully consistent with Iran’s rights explicitly outlined in paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA and in accordance with its inherent rights under the NPT and its commitments under the CSA. Importantly, all such activities have been, and continue to be, conducted under the rigorous supervision of the IAEA.

The E3's claim that Iran’s letter to the IAEA circulated to UNSC members on 22 October 2024 (S/2024/766), indicates an intent to acquire nuclear weapons is entirely unfounded and deliberately misleading. The letter’s sole purpose was to highlight and warn against the threats made by the Israeli regime targeting Iran's peaceful nuclear sites, facilities, and installations. Further, the insinuations regarding Iran’s nuclear doctrine and its peaceful nuclear programs are both baseless and provocative. Iran’s nuclear programs remain under the bounds of its obligations under the NPT as it has consistently verified by the NPT. Moreover, the E3 reference disregards Iran’s clear and consistent position that nuclear weapon has no place in Iran’s defense doctrine and all its activities are exclusively for peaceful purposes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran remains unwavering in its commitment to its obligations under the NPT. The Treaty unequivocally affirms the inalienable right of all States Parties to develop, research, produce, and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, without discrimination and in full conformity with Articles I and II.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering commitment to diplomacy and has consistently demonstrated its readiness for meaningful diplomacy aimed at ensuring the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all sides. A diplomatic solution, however, would require mutual respect, adherence to international law, and the creation of a conducive environment for negotiation. To this end, Iran strongly calls on the E3/EU to immediately cease and reverse all actions that violate the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 and urges them to honor their commitments in good faith. At a time when engagement is more critical than ever, Iran stands ready to fulfill its commitments, provided that other parties show genuine political will and refrain from actions that undermine future prospects.

I would be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

