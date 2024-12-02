Iran president: Gov't works in line with nat'l unity, economic progress

Pezeshkian made the remarks in his second televised interview.

He said that another challenge at the start of his tenure was debts to wheat farmers, nurses, and retirees, which the government handled in the best possible way.

“Our first task was to form the cabinet based on the national unity slogan, which was accomplished with the participation of over 400 people and the establishment of various committees”, he said, adding that his entire cabinet received the vote of confidence from the Iranian parliament.

In the next step, the president said, he requested that ministers prepare operational plans for various sectors based on the mandates of the 20-Year Vision Document and General Policies set by the Supreme Leader, and specify who would be in charge of implementing each part of the plans.

"In the next phase, considering the time limits, we prepared the budget bill with the round-the-clock efforts of experts from the Planning and Budget Organization and the government, and despite the limited time, we managed to submit it to parliament in a timely manner”, Pezeshkian further said.

The President referred to local governors in the provinces of Kurdistan, Khuzestan, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan, saying: "Previously, we had a Kurdish governor general for Kurdistan Province, but this is the first time that a Kurdish Sunni individual has been appointed as governor general there. In other provinces, local governors have also been appointed in line with the national unity slogan and using qualified individuals regardless of ethnicity and religion.”

