Nobody can defeat Islamic Revolution: Pakistani religious leader

In an interview with IRNA, Dr. Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, said Imam Khomeini with his struggle brought the biggest Islamic Revolution of the century that had changed the entire course of history and the Iranian society.

The former member of parliament said since the victory of the Islamic Revolution the enemies of Islam have been conspiring against the Islamic Republic.

However, the steadfastness of Imam Khomeini and the Iranian nation have failed all the conspiracies and negative propaganda against the Islamic Revolution, he said.

President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Pakistan Noorani said that Imam Khomeini had true faith in Islam and that is why Allah Almighty helped him in setting up an Islamic system in Iran.

“According to the Holy Quran, Allah Almighty is with faithful and honest people,” said the religious leader.

Dr. Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair expressing his views said Iran became a true heaven after the Islamic Revolution.

He also praised the steadfastness of the Iranian nation which stood by Imam Khomeini and his companions against the Western aggression terming it "a big achievement".

President of Pakistan National Solidarity Council expressing his views said that Iran has become the worst victim of economic and social sanctions but never bowed to the Western pressure.

Saying that Iranian nation had set an example for the other Muslim nations of the world, he noted that nobody can defeat the Islamic Revolution as it has the support of Allah Almighty.

Former Member of Parliament said that future of the Islamic Revolution is very bright.

Dr. Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair said Islam is the only religion of the world which will last till the Day of Judgment and the one who follows the path of Allah, like Iran, will be victorious.

He said the enemies of Islam are trying their best to weaken the Islamic Revolution but it is all in vain.

The Zionist Regime is stunned that despite its technology and international support it receives, it has failed to stop the achievements of Iran in all areas, said the religious leader.

272**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish