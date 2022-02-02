Conspiracies cannot weaken Islamic Revolution: Pakistani scholar 

Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naimi head of 'Jamaat Ahle Haram’ in an interview with IRNA said that Imam Khomeini brought the Islamic Revolution at a time when the entre Muslim world was controlled by the West and lost its identity.

“Imam Khomeini with his vision guided the Muslims all over the world to stand against the oppression and led the Iranian nation to revolt against the tyranny according to the principles of Islam,” he noted.

He said the Islamic Revolution is a beacon light for the oppressed nations of the world.

Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naimi said that the Islamic Revolution was based on Islamic principles and there was no self-interest involved.

The scholar said that many Arab states of the region had tried to weaken the Islamic revolution under Western influence but failed miserably to accomplish their evil designs.

“Islamic Revolution has the support of Allah Almighty and cannot be weakened through conspiracies,” said head of 'Jamaat Ahle Haram’.

He said that from the very first day of the victory of the Islamic Revolution the West has been doing negative propaganda against the Islamic Republic.

Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naimi expressing his views said that even now the Islamic Revolution is continuing to inspire Muslims around the world.

He added that brave nations of Lebanon and Syria have stood victorious because of the principles of the Islamic Revolution and even the Yemeni nation today is fighting against a much larger and powerful enemy under the guidelines of the Islamic Revolution.

The religious scholar went on to say that the future of the Islamic Revolution is bright and will going to flourish in times to come.

