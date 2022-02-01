Islamic Revolution strengthened foundations of Muslim World: Pakistani analyst

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Director General of Measac Research Institute Abdullah Gul said that Imam Khomeini’s Islamic Revolution was not confined to one nation, but it was for the entire Muslim World and today there is a dire need to know the message of the Islamic Revolution in its true letter and spirit.

“I would like to congratulate the brave Iranian nation on the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution,” he said.

Expressing his views, the chairman of Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan said that Islamic Revolution made the Muslim world stronger.

Son of former Pakistan intelligence Chief (Late) Hamid Gul said since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, enemies of Islam have been doing negative propaganda to damage the image of the Islamic Revolution, but they will not be able to accomplish their designs against the Islamic Republic and the Revolution will keep on flourishing with its glory.

“The Islamic Revolution brought Muslims close to the values of Islam,” Abdullah Gul said.

He was confident that brave and esteemed Iranian nation will not bow to the Western pressures.

“During my visit to Iran, I had an opportunity to visit the museum of the Islamic Revolution through which I was able to know more about the rich Iranian history and their struggle to bring in the Islamic Revolution,” added the analyst.

He said that Western countries are trying to divide the Muslim World by creating sectarian issues which is against the message of the Holy Quran.

Abdullah Gul went on to say Iran is a country of martyrs and war heroes that has laid immense sacrifices to achieve self-respect and unjustified sanctions against such a brave nation is highly condemnable.

“These unilateral sanctions have exposed the weak justice system of the West,” he said.

Chairman ofTehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan noted the Islamic Revolution was brought under the name of Islam and cannot be defeated.

He urged the Muslim countries to shun their differences and to unite under the banner of Islam to undermine the conspiracies of anti-Islam enemies.

“OIC should be made powerful to give a strong united message to the enemies of Islam,” advised Abdullah Gul.

“I see bright future of the Islamic Revolution,” he said.

