Islamic Revolution, flourishing because of self-reliance: Pakistani professor

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Dr. Farooq Hasnat said the Islamic Revolution of Iran was a unique event in the world and in Middle East in particular as no country of the region had the experience where the people of the land came out on the streets and overthrew a well entrenched monarchy and established a new system based on Islamic principles.

“That is why the Islamic Revolution is still going strong,” he noted.

The professor added the people of Iran supported the revolution and were able to construct various institutions which are essential for the stability of any society.

Dr. Farooq Hasnat expressing his views said Iran has a history of mass movements starting from 1898 Tobacco rebellion, then in 1906 Constitution revolution and then in 1953 uprising against oil nationalization of Iran when CIA toppled the government of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddeg and later the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

“But the Islamic Revolution of 1979 changed the system of the country from monarchy to Islamic democratic revolutionary system,” he said.

The scholar added today we are celebrating 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution because it was based on the principles of Islam.

He noted Iran is lucky to have able leadership in the form of Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. “Today Islamic Revolution is more solid and long lasting,” the professor viewed.

Dr. Farooq Hasnat said we should not bother about the western propaganda against the Islamic Revolution because they have double standards and they have their own choices and despite all conspiracies Islamic Revolution has become stronger by each day.

“We have seen regular elections in Iran even during the long imposed war and this has established continuity in the political system of Iran which made Islamic Revolution strong and example for other countries around Iran,” said the scholar.

The professor of international relations said other monarchies in the region are scared of Iran because of the system of the country which is based on the will of the people and constitution.

He said Islamic Revolution is flourishing because it relies on itself and not on foreign powers like the other countries.

He said Imam Khomeini was a towering and charismatic personality who scarified for the people of Iran, who was exiled but stood his ground, he never compromised with any of the ruling elite of those times and set an example for the rest of the world.

“Because of his struggle people of Muslim countries started looking towards Iran and in many Muslim countries revolts took place against the rulers,” Dr. Farooq Hasnat said.

He said there are two Muslim worlds, one is the Muslim world of rulers and the other is the Muslim world of masses and Imam Khomeini appealed to the masses not to the rulers because they have their own agenda. “Imam Khomeini was the leader of masses of the Muslim world,” he said.

The scholar added Iran’s influence has grown in the region despite of the all opposition and the reason is the guidelines of the Islamic Revolution which are self reliance, do not depend on foreign powers, do not compromise on principles, rely on own strength and do not bow before the conspiracies of the imperialists.

