Islamic Revolution anniversary: Iran-Pakistan media cooperation reviewed

Global Women Media (GWM) delegation led by Founder and Chairperson Muneezay Moeen visited the Iranian Culture center and met with Consul General Mohammad Reza Nazeri and the Director of the cultural house Jafar Ronas.

During the meeting, the Pakistani women media delegation stressed the need for enhanced cooperation with Iran in the field of media.

Moeen and other media activists, while praising the resistance of the Iranian people against the inhumane economic sanctions of the United States and its allies against Iran said the Islamic Republic is a role model for the Islamic Ummah and the countries of the world.

Nazeri highlighted the importance of media and press in disseminating correct information through credible stories.

He said the Islamic Revolution of Iran led by Imam Khomeini (RA) 43 years ago brought a great change in Iran and the region.

“It was the source of inspiration for oppressed nations in the world,” he said.

He called the Zionist regime the main cause of instability and insecurity in the region and said unfortunately, the false powers with the help of their media in a complex scenario always try to produce crises in Islamic countries, including Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen to divert public opinion from the main issue.

Expressing the painful situation of the oppressed people of Yemen, the Consul General of Iran said we have witnessed the massacre of the Yemeni people in recent days and unfortunately to which the world has become a silent spectator.

He called on the Pakistani media to cover the realities of Yemen and the war imposed on its people independently.

Jafar Ronas, Director of Iranian Culture Center in Lahore also expressed satisfaction with the presence of women media activists at Khana-e-Farhang on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

He spoke about the achievements of the Islamic Revolution in various fields saying today more than 51% of the population of students and graduates of universities and higher education institutions are women.

He noted according to UNESCO statistics, the share of women in the world in research and development is 30% while on the other hand the share of women in research and development in Iran is 5.31%, which indicates the active presence of women in the Iranian society.

The Chairperson Global Women Media (GWM) in her views congratulated the nation and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

She stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in media, tourism and cultural areas.

Member of the Pakistani delegation Rana Sumbal announced the readiness of GWM delegation to visit Iran.

"Iranian and Pakistani women can play a role in the rapprochement and convergence of the two nations by participating in media activities,” she said.

