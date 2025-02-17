Political ties between Iran, Tajikistan in ‘best shape’: VP

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has said political relations between Iran and Tajikistan are in their “best shape.”

He made the remarks to reporters on Monday after hosting Tajikistan’s prime minister, Qaher Rasulzoda, at the historical Sa’adabad Complex in northern Tehran.

Aref also said that practical measures would be implemented to enhance economic ties between the two countries.

Rasulzoda is leading a high-ranking delegation to Tehran for a visit that Aref said has two main goals: to discuss bilateral relations and to participate in the Third Caspian Sea Economic Conference.

The vice president noted that his discussions with the Tajik prime minister primarily focused on economic relations, adding that they both agreed the Iranian and Tajik economies could “complement” each other.

“We can meet Tajikistan’s needs in various sectors,” Aref said.

Rasulzoda expressed confidence that the recent cooperation agreements, signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Tajikistan in January, would pave the way for the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

