Massive IRGC military drill underway in western Iran

Qasr-e Shirin, IRNA - A large-scale military exercise, codenamed Great Prophet 19, continues for a second day in the western province of Kermanshah.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched the drill on Saturday to enhance ground forces, equipment, and supplies deployment.

Brigadier General Mohammad-Nazar Azimi, commander of the Najaf Ashraf Regional Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Force, said on Sunday that the primary objective of the exercise is to ensure the combat readiness of the elite unit.

The drill will feature a diverse array of modern military equipment. The first phase is currently being conducted in the Oramanat and Ozgaleh regions of Kermanshah.

The location chosen for the exercise holds significant importance due to its proximity to the western border, where hostile groups have previously attempted to pose security threats, Gen. Azimi emphasized.

IRNA reported on Saturday that new military hardware will be tested during the maneuvers.

