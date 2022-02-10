Pakistan FM congratulates Iranian counterpart on Islamic Revolution anniversary

According to the Embassy of Pakistan the foreign minister in a message said: I am pleased to convey my warmest greetings to you and the brotherly people of Iran on the 43rd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He noted the people of Iran share historical ties, geography and cultural affinity with Pakistan.

“I look forward to working closely with you to cement our ties further for the mutual benefit of the two countries,” he said.

Special ceremonies are also being held by Iranian diplomatic missions and culture centers in the cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and Karachi with the participation of government and popular institutions.

Yesterday an exhibition of handicrafts and pictures of the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran was held with the presence of Pakistan's Minister of Education, Iranian Ambassador, Cultural Adviser of Iran, social and cultural figures in Islamabad.

