FP report sheds light on “ignorance” of human rights criticism of Israel

Tehran, IRNA – American news publication Foreign Policy has published a report, criticizing the widespread silence, especially by US media outlets, on the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and the regime’s rights violations against Palestinians there.

The report published on January 3 says the regime’s rights violations draw criticism from international organizations, but that criticism is later ignored as news outlets fail to cover it.

The analysis cited a report issued by the United Nations Human Rights Office on the last day of 2024 that said “the destruction of the healthcare system in Gaza, and the extent of killing of patients, staff, and other civilians in these attacks, is a direct consequence of the disregard of international humanitarian and human rights law.”

The UN report however was not covered the following day by different American outlets including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal, said the Foreign Policy which described the lack of coverage as underscoring “a broader trend in US outlets’ reporting on Israel’s war in Gaza.”

The Foreign Policy analysis also mentions reports by leading rights groups, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) that have issued reports about Israel’s brutal conduct in Gaza, but those reports have not received enough coverage in US media.

As Foreign Policy says, one of those reports by HRW report concluded that Israel is committing acts of genocide in Gaza, after South Africa submitted its legal claim on the regime’s genocide to the International Court of Justice in The Hague in October.

“If society allows itself to become inured to claims from serious people and serious organizations like these -- dismissing them as off base or partisan, or brushing off their mounting chorus and downplaying the news -- humanity as a whole, not just Palestinians, are likely to suffer,” the author of the Foreign Policy report concluded

6125**4194