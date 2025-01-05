Iran's justice minister stresses developing legal, judicial ties with Saudi Arabia

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Minister of Justice Amin Hossein Rahimi has described Iran-Saudi ties as effective and significant, emphasizing the importance of developing legal and judicial ties with Saudi Arabia.

Rahimi met and held talks with the Saudi Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi, in Tehran on Sunday.

During the meeting, Rahimi highlighted the current government's fundamental policy of fostering friendly relations with all countries, particularly neighboring ones.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining and developing connections in various cultural, economic, and political areas between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Al-Anzi expressed hope that strengthening relations across all fields, especially in the legal and judicial sectors, would result in significant progress in the ties between the two friendly and brotherly countries.

He described his discussions with Iranian officials from the Ministry of Justice as very productive and expressed hope that Iran-Saudi relations would continue to improve, thereby enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

3266**2050