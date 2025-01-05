President communicates law for implementation

Tehran, IRNA - The President notified the "Law on Approving the Amendments to the Annexes to the International Treaty (Convention) for the Prevention of Sea Pollution from Ships (1973) Marpol 1973.78)" to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development for implementation.

According to the information base of the president's office, Masoud Pezeshkian, in the implementation of Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, "The Law on Approving the Amendments to the Annexes to the International Treaty (Convention) for the Prevention of Marine Pollution from Ships (1973) (Marpol 1973.78)" It was publicly approved by the Islamic Council on Wednesday and it was approved by the Expediency Council, and it was notified to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development for implementation.

The International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, 1973 as modified by the Protocol of 1978, or "MARPOL 73/78" (short for "marine pollution") is one of the most important international marine environmental conventions. It was developed by the International Maritime Organization with an objective to minimize pollution of the oceans and seas, including dumping, oil and air pollution

