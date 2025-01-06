5.2 magnitude quake strikes Iran's Bushehr province

Tehran, IRNA - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Riz District in Bushehr Province in south Iran on Monday evening.

The epicenter of the quake was reported to be Riz District which is is in Jam County, Bushehr province in south Iran.

According to a report by the Iranian National Seismography Center located at the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran, the earthquake occurred at 20:29:51 at a depth of 20 kilometers from the ground surface.

The quake epicenter was reported to be 29 kilometers from Riz town center.

