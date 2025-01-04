891 Israeli soldiers killed since during Gaza conflict, military confirms

In a statement reported by Al-Manar on Saturday, the Israeli military confirmed that 329 soldiers have been killed during the Hamas-led “Al-Aqsa Storm Operation” on October 7, 2023, while 390 others were killed in ground operations in Gaza.

Additionally, 50 soldiers were reported killed during ground operations in southern Lebanon, and 11 others in incidents across the West Bank.

The military also revealed that 28 soldiers, including 16 reservists, had taken their own lives during the ongoing conflict.

The announcement marks one of the most comprehensive admissions of military losses by Israel, 456 days after the beginning of the conflict.

