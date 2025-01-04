Zionist historian describes Gaza war as most political, damaging conflict in Israel's history

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth on Saturday, Avi Shilon stated that the war has resulted in the deaths of prisoners, with no certainty about when they will return.

The Israeli historian further remarked that the Gaza war has become Israel's most politically charged conflict to date, arguing that there is no justification for it and no future benefit to be gained.

In this regard, the Israeli military analyst, Amos Harel, stated in his latest article for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, published on Friday that the Israeli army's offensives in northern Gaza are driven by a "hardline ideology aimed at resettlement" and preventing Palestinians from returning.

The Zionist regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,581 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 108,438 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

On November 21 last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

