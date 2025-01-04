Zionist regime continuously violates ceasefire in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese Al-Ahed news website reported on Saturday that an Israeli tank targeted the area between Jbeil and Maroun al-Ras today.

Israeli Merkava tanks and a bulldozer advanced into the Lebanese town of Maroun al-Ras and the outskirts of Jbeil.

Additionally, Lebanese media reported that Israeli occupation forces raided the towns of Odaisseh and Taybeh in southern Lebanon.

A Zionist drone was also spotted flying north of the Litani River and over the Deir ez-Zahrani area, further violating the ceasefire agreement.

Moreover, Israeli forces targeted the area surrounding the Imam Al-Sadr Sports Complex in the town of Mays Al-Jabal, which was shelled with artillery, as reported by the Lebanese Al Manar TV Network.

The ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Lebanon took effect on December 7. According to its terms, Israel agreed to withdraw from Lebanese territory within 60 days. However, Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire, with reports documenting over 333 breaches, resulting in 32 Lebanese deaths and 38 injuries.

Observers believe that the occupying regime’s reluctance to withdraw could heighten tensions, especially as Hezbollah has already prepared for post-ceasefire scenarios, strengthening its resolve against further Israeli encroachments.

