Assembly of Experts’ approval of Foreign Ministry conduct reflects national consensus: Araqchi

Qom, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the Assembly of Experts’ approval of the Foreign Ministry’s conduct signifies national unity and is a valuable asset for Iran’s diplomatic efforts.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday during the third meeting of the sixth Assembly of Experts in the central province of Qom, Araqchi noted that members of the assembly commended the Foreign Ministry’s “tireless endeavors.”

The foreign minister emphasized that Iran’s diplomatic path will continue with dignity and based on national consensus.

Araqchi highlighted the Assembly of Experts’ endorsement as a vital asset that will strengthen the Foreign Ministry’s strategic objectives.

During his visit, Araqchi also discussed recent diplomatic developments and the ministry’s strategies to safeguard Iran’s national interests.

