Iran, Oman to sign several agreements on cooperation: Official

The 19th Iran-Oman joint economic commission meeting is underway in the Omani capital as of February 8, Farzad Piltan, head of Arab and African Office of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), said according to a Tuesday report of Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

It is expected that the two will ink several agreements on cooperation at the end of the joint commission meeting on Wednesday, Piltan said.

Tehran-Muscat joint commission is being co-chaired by Iranian and Omani trade ministers.

About the talks between the two sides, Piltan said the delegations have started discussion about agricultural, health, energy, transportation, banking and economic issues; and they will continue negotiations about technological, scientific, educational and cultural areas.

Latest situation of bilateral economic relations is to be reviewed in Muscat.

