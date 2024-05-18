Iran UN mission confirms indirect Tehran-Washington talks

The mission said on Saturday that Iran and the US had held indirect negotiations in Oman, saying that the talks are “an ongoing process”.

It also said that the negotiations have not been the first and will not be the last of their kind.

The confirmation followed a report by American news website Axios which said that two top US administration officials had held indirect talks with Iranian officials in Oman this week.

According to Axios citing two sources with knowledge of the talks, President Joe Biden's top Middle East adviser Brett McGurk, and acting US envoy for Iran Abram Paley represented the US side, but it was unclear who represented the Iranian side.

Axios said that the talks, which were the first since similar negotiations in January 2024, focused on how to avoid escalating tensions in West Asia.

