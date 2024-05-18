May 18, 2024, 3:30 PM
Tatarstan's presidential palace hosts media managers from Islamic countries

Moscow, IRNA - Tatarstan's presidential palace hosted a delegation of media managers from Islamic countries who traveled to this region of Russia to attend the 15th Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2024.

During the ceremony on Saturday, Marat Muratov, the First Deputy Chief of the RT Presidential Executive Office, warmly welcomed Ali Naderi, the Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), and other managers of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA).

Naderi, who was officially invited to Kazan by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, referred to the cultural commonalities between Iran and the Tatarstan region.

He described the existence of 1,000 Persian words in the Tatar language as evidence of these cultural commonalities throughout history.

Naderi also highlighted the beautiful manifestation of life in the region, particularly in terms of respecting different religions in Kazan.

Meanwhile, Muratov emphasized the significance of Russia's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the key countries in the Islamic world, expressing his satisfaction with the progress in bilateral relations.

Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 aims to strengthen trade, economic, scientific, technical, educational, social, and cultural ties between the regions of the Russian Federation and the member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 was officially kicked off in Kazan on May 16 and will conclude on May 18.

