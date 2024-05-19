‘Qiz Qalasi Dam symbol of Iran-Azerbaijan friendship’

According to IRNA, Mehrabian made the remarks in a TV interview on Saturday night just a day before the Dam on the Aras River will be inaugurated by Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi and his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

“Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have a common border of 450 kilometers with the Aras River, and for joint exploitation of its water, a dam named Aras and another named Khoda Afarin were put into operation years ago, and now there is the Qiz Qalasi Dam”, he underlined.

Sating that the dam regulates 2 billion cubic meters of water annually, the Iranian energy minister added “this amount of water is a very high in volume that will benefit Iran's Ardabil and East Azarbaijan provinces”.

The embankment dam is the largest and most significant border water project between Iran and Azerbaijan. The presidents of the two countries will formally open the dam during their one-day visit to northwest Iran on Sunday.

The dam is expected to boost economic and agricultural development, save the environment, promote tourism in the region, and provide drinking water to cities and villages across the border.

