Iran’s Ambassador to Qatar meets FM Amirabdollahian

According to IRNA, Salehabadi during the meeting on Saturday night, presented a report on the latest developments in the relations between the Islamic Republic and Qatar.

The Iranian envoy also explained to Amirabdollahian about the upcoming programs for enhancing and expanding ties with the Persian Gulf Arab country in political and economic fields, including the economic projects being pursued between the two countries in the current year.

In the meeting, Amirabdollahian gave the necessary guidelines and solutions with regard to the continuation of pursuing cooperation and deepening of relations between Tehran and Doha in order to accomplish the will and efforts of the leaders of the two neighboring countries.

