IRGC warship back to Iran after Indian Ocean mission

IRGC warship back to Iran after Indian Ocean mission

Tehran, IRNA – Shahid Mahdavi warship, the fifth warship of IRGC flotilla to the Indian Ocean has returned to Iran after a 39-day mission.

This is the first time that IRGC vessels cross the equator and enter the southern hemisphere, Brigadier Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of IRGC Navy said on Saturday, according to Sepahnews, the official portal of the IRGC.   

Today, with reliance on advanced defensive and military capabilities, the naval forces of the IRGC and the Iranian Army have turned into the nightmare of the regional and extra-regional enemies, the commander said.  

The warship returned to Iran after a 39-day mission to the Indian Ocean and the orbit of 22.5 degrees in the Southern Hemisphere.

