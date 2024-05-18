Iran’s men crowned champion of Asian Taekwondo

On the final day of the Asian Taekwondo Championship in Vietnam on Saturday, Iranian taekwondo athlete Arian Salimi won a gold medal in the +87 kg weight category by defeating a South Korean opponent.

Another Iranian taekwondo athlete, Ali Khoshravesh (-80 kg), lost to his opponent from Uzbekistan in the final and secured second place.

The Iranian taekwondo team's medal tally in the Asian Championships reached 7, including 3 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

Previously in the tournament, Mehdi Hajmousaei and Mohammad Hossein Yazadi were the other taekwondo athletes who won gold medals for the country in the sporting event. Mehran Barkhordari also received a silver medal for Iran, while Abolfazl Zandi and Matin Rezaei each received bronze medals.

With a total of 7 medals, Iran's national men's Taekwondo team won the Asian championship after eight years.

South Korea, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia ranked second to fourth in this competition.

The 26th edition of the Asian Taekwondo Championships was held at Tien Son Sports Center in the central city of Da Nang, Vietnam on May 16-18, 2024.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has offered congratulations to the national men's taekwondo team for winning the Asian title.

In his message, the president expressed gratitude to the team, players, and managers for bringing joy and happiness to the people of Iran through their victory.

