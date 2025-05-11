May 11, 2025, 12:22 PM
Uzbekistan’s prime minister arrives in Tehran for official visit

Uzbekistan’s prime minister arrives in Tehran for official visit
Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister, Abdulla Aripov

Abdulla Aripov, the prime minister of Uzbekistan, is visiting Iran, where he will conduct meetings with Iranian officials and attend a joint business session with economic leaders from both countries.

Tehran, IRNA – Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov has arrived in Tehran to further boost economic cooperation.

Leading a high-ranking delegation, Aripov was welcomed at Mehrabad International Airport on Sunday by Mohammad Atabak, Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade .

His visit includes meetings with Iranian officials and participation in a joint business meeting attended by economic authorities from both countries.

During his stay, multiple cooperation agreements between Iran and Uzbekistan are expected to be signed.

As part of Aripov’s visit, the 16th Iran-Uzbekistan joint commission will be convene, and Uzbekistan’s trade center in Tehran will be inaugurated.
Later on the day, Aripov was officially welcomed by First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref at the Saadabad Palace, northern Tehran.

