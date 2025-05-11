Foreign Minister Araqchi departs for Muscat to attend Iran-U.S. talks

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi departed Tehran for Muscat on Sunday to participate in the fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which Oman will mediate.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that Araqchi, following consultation in Tehran, flew to Muscat, where this round of talks is scheduled to begin around 12 p.m. local time.

Prior to the fourth round of talks, Foreign Minister Araqchi said on Sunday that the United States’ paradoxical stances are one of the serious challenges in the negotiations. He also said that Iran has the right to enrich uranium and Tehran will not back down from this position.

The minister expressed hope that this round of mediated negotiations would reach a decisive point.

Referring to the American side’s paradoxical stances, he said that there are contradictions both in the negotiation room and in media announcements and that U.S. officials frequently change their positions, but the Islamic Republic maintains a clear and principled stance.

He also said that Iran’s nuclear program is based on strong legal foundations, and its peaceful nature is subject to inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Uranium enrichment is one of the achievements of the Iranian nation, acquired at a heavy cost, including the sacrifices of nuclear scientists; therefore, this is certainly not negotiable, he said.

However, he said, Iran is ready to build trust and undertake measures in this regard. The Islamic Republic suggested that it can guarantee the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, he said, adding that while the Americans provided their proposal, they also presented conflicting ideas.

Ahead of the next round of indirect negotiations, the foreign minister said that Iran’s principles regarding its nuclear activities have been clearly articulated; thus, these issues are not open to negotiation or compromise.

He expressed hope that this round of talks would proceed constructively, saying that issues concerning negotiations must be raised at the negotiating table, not in media outlets.

The objective that Iran will not possess nuclear weapons is completely achievable, and an agreement on this issue is accessible, but unreasonable, unrealistic, or unfeasible requests will derail the negotiations, he said.

He added that Iran’s expert team had already arrived in Muscat, and the other side could bring its team to the indirect talks, mediate by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

4208**9417