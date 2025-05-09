Fourth round of indirect talks with U.S. most likely to be held on Sunday

Mashhad, IRNA – The fourth round of indirect talks with the United States will most likely be held on Sunday, May 11.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday that Oman, which mediates the talks, has asked Iran’s viewpoint about Sunday as the date of the new round of the negotiations.

“We conveyed that we agree [on the date]. Apparently, (the Omanis) have talked to the [U.S.] side as well, and as of now, the negotiations are scheduled to be held on Sunday,” Araqchi said.

“Regarding the start time of the negotiations, we are awaiting coordination by the Omani side,” he added.

Regarding the progress of the negotiations, Araqchi said: “In any case, the negotiations are moving forward, and it is natural that the more progress we make, the more consultations and reviews we will need; in addition, the delegations need more time to review the issues raised. But the important point is that we are moving forward in a way that gradually gets into the details.”

He said that Iran position in the negotiations are principled and have their own basis, and therefore are unchangeable, adding: “We are moving along the path of the principles that have been designed, but we receive contradictory messages from the other side; different people express different opinions. Sometimes, even the words that one person has made are retracted the same day or the next day.”

2050**4482