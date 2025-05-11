May 11, 2025, 11:02 AM
14 elderly Palestinians die from starvation and medication shortages

14 elderly Palestinians die from starvation and medication shortages
The undated photo shows war-stricken people in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

As the Israeli military continues its drone and artillery attacks on the Gaza Strip, hunger and medication shortages threaten the lives of residents, especially the elderly and children.

Human rights organizations reported that 14 elderly Palestinians died last week due to starvation, malnutrition, and lack of medical care resulting from the blockade.

Palestinians have been suffering from catastrophic hunger and medical shortages since the Israeli regime imposed a total aid blockade on Gaza on March 2, according to Qatari media outlet Al Jazeera.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor announced that the elderly and children in Gaza are gradually dying as a result of the deadly restrictions imposed by Israel.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported Israeli drone attacks on tents sheltering displaced persons in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killing four people including two children, and injuring five others.

As of March 18, 2025, the documented death toll in Gaza has reached 2,710, with 7,432 injured. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that since October 7, 2023, Gaza has recorded 52,810 fatalities and 119,473 injuries.

