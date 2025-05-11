Iran, Qatar foreign ministers meet in Doha

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Doha to discuss issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting on Saturday evening, the two sides discussed Iran-Qatar bilateral relations and ways to enhance interactions between the two countries.

The foreign ministers also talked about the latest regional developments, particularly the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza following the two-year genocidal war of the Israeli regime and the blockade preventing the delivery of food and medical aid into the strip. Both sides emphasized the need for increased cooperation among regional nations to alleviate the agony of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Araqchi also updated his Qatar counterpart on the developments in the indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

The Iranian foreign minister traveled to Qatar to participate in the fourth Iran-Arab World Dialogue Summit.

This summit provides Iranian and Arab elites with the opportunity to improve interaction and mutual understanding between Iran and the Arab world.

Organized by the Al Jazeera Centre for Studies and the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, the event featured a speech by the Iranian foreign minister.

