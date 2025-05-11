Iranian and Omani foreign ministers meet in Muscat ahead of Iran-U.S. talks

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, currently visiting Oman for talks with the United States, held discussions with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, on Sunday.

The fourth round of talks, mediated by the Omani foreign minister, is scheduled to take place today.

Araqchi expressed gratitude to the Omani government for hosting and facilitating the discussions on lifting anti-Iran sanctions.

Araqchi also elaborated on the Islamic Republic’s principled stances on the negotiations.

The Omani foreign minister reaffirmed his country’s determination to facilitate the talks, updating his Iranian counterpart on preparations for this round of negotiations.

Leading a delegation, Iran’s foreign minister arrived in Muscat on Sunday morning. Before his departure, Araqchi told reporters in Tehran that uranium enrichment is an achievement of the Iranian nation, attained at great cost, including the sacrifices of nuclear scientists; therefore, it is unequivocally non-negotiable.

He expressed hope that this round of talks would proceed constructively, emphasizing that negotiation-related matters should be addressed at the discussion table, not through media outlets.

4208**9417