IRNA’s CEO meets founder of Al-Jazeera Media Group in Doha

Tehran, IRNA — Hossein Jaberi-Ansari, CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), in a meeting with the founder and chairman of the board of directors of Al Jazeera, discussed and exchanged views on regional developments and the lsraeli aggression in Gaza.

Hossein Jaberi-Ansari, CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency, who is visiting Qatar, met with Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, founder and chairman of the board of directors of Al-Jazeera Network, and discussed joint cooperation between IRNA and the Al-Jazeera media group.

In this meeting, the founder of Al Jazeera expressed his satisfaction with meeting Jaberi-Ansari again and referred to his long-standing friendship with him, and announced Al Jazeera's full readiness to cooperate in various fields with the Islamic Republic News Agency and the Iranian Press Cultural Institute.

Sheikh Thamer and Jaberi-Ansari also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, especially the Israeli war on Gaza and the resilience of the Palestinian people against the aggression of the Israeli regime.

Also present at the meeting and discussion was Mustafa Sowaq, the head of Al-Jazeera.

The CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Iranian Press and Cultural Institute, left Tehran for Doha on May 10, 2025, for a three-day visit to Qatar.

During this visit, Jaberi-Ansari will attend the fourth round of Iran-Arab Dialogue, which is being held with the participation of the Strategic Council for Foreign Relations of Iran and the Al-Jazeera Qatar Studies Center.

The CEO of IRNA is also scheduled to meet with his Qatari counterpart during a visit to the Qatar News Agency and sign a memorandum of understanding on joint cooperation between the Islamic Republic News Agency and the official Qatar News Agency.

The 4th round of Iran-Arab World Dialogue summit opened with a speech by Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council of Foreign Relations, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

2050