Lawmakers assert Iran’s historical and geopolitical rights over the Persian Gulf

Tehran, IRNA – Members of Iran’s Parliament have issued a statement reaffirming the country’s historical and geopolitical rights over the Persian Gulf.

The statement, issued on Sunday, comes in reaction to reports suggesting U.S. President Donald is may misname the Persian Gulf.

Ahmad Naderi, a member of the parliamentary presiding board, read the statement, emphasizing Iran’s unwavering stance on the water body.

“Mr. Trump, the Persian Gulf and its geopolitics are God-given,” the statement read.

“It was not acquired through invasion or exploitation,” the statement added, reaffirming that the name of the Persian Gulf is a historical fact.

In earlier remarks, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed that attempts to politically misname the historically acknowledged Persian Gulf reveal animosity towards Iran and its populace, and the actions are categorically condemned.

