Five Zionist soldiers killed in Rafah: Al-Qassam Brigades

Al-Qassam Brigades announced the killings on Saturday, saying that its fighters detonated an anti-personnel bomb after deceiving a group of Zionist infantrymen into approaching a mosque in eastern Rafah.

Five Zionist soldiers were killed and several more wounded as a result, it said.

According to al-Qassam Brigades, the latest deaths brought to 20 the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Rafah on Saturday. Fifteen had been killed earlier in the day after al-Qassam fighters detonated a bomb inside a house in an eastern neighborhood of Rafah.

The city has been the scene of fierce fighting for nearly two weeks now amid Israel’s intensified air attacks and a ground offensive which the regime claims is aimed at destroying Hamas.

Israel has been planning for weeks to invade Rafah despite international calls to refrain from a ground invasion due to its disastrous humanitarian consequences.

The city has been sheltering more than one million displaced Palestinians. According to the UN, more than 630,000 people have already fled Rafah since the Israeli offensive began on May 6.

4194