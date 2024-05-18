Legal advisor to Iranian Foreign Ministry honored

According to IRNA, While hailing Momtaz for his outstanding and valuable services, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that “he has not only been an advisor to the ministry but a teacher and guide”.

Amirabdollahian appreciated Momtaz for his “humility, behavior, superior knowledge, patriotism and national spirit, strong defense of national interests in international arenas, and mastery over negotiation and diplomacy, apart from being a prominent academic”.

“Your Excellency always considered your colleagues in the Foreign Ministry as own children and helped them and held the hands of our friends at the time of crises, hardships, and deep legal twists, and gave them valuable help in carrying out their diplomatic missions”, the top diplomat said while highlighting the role Momtaz played during his long association with the ministry.

While wishing Momtaz and his family best of luck and happiness, Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic Republic, its diplomatic apparatus as well as the country’s students and academics will continue to be benefitted from the presence of this pioneer personality.

Momtaz, for his part, expressed his gratitude and sincere thanks to the foreign minister, his deputies and managers, and described his activities and services as “fulfilling the duty as an Iranian and a servant of dear motherland”.

At the end of the ceremony, Amirabdollahian, on behalf of his diplomatic colleagues presented a plaque to Momtaz as a token of appreciation.

Jamshid Momtaz, born on June 18, 1942, in Izmir, is an Iranian jurist and academic. He obtained his degree in public law from the Faculty of Law and Economy at the University of Paris in 1966. In 1968, he graduated from the Institut d’études politiques de Paris and earned his PhD in public law from the Faculty of Law, Economics, and Social Sciences at Panthéon-Assas University in 1971.

His career began as an assistant professor at the University of Paris X (Nanterre, France) in 1968. Since 1974, he has been a professor at the University of Tehran. From 1979 to 1982, he served as the chair of the Center for International Studies at the University of Tehran.

