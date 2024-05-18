UN official hails Iran’s “exemplary” services to immigrants

She made the remarks during a meeting on Saturday with Behrang Qorbani, the director of the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrant Affairs of Iran’s southern Fars Province.

Veerasamy said that she and her colleagues have served the immigrants in different countries, but they have never seen the vastness of Iran’s services to immigrants in any other country.

She appreciated Iran’s exemplary services to immigrants in spite of the limitations facing the country.

The Iranian official, for his part, said that the foreign immigrants residing in Iran are offered the same health, medical and educational services provided to the Iranian people and there is no discrimination in this regard.

He called on the UN official to pave the way for the voluntary return of the immigrants to their home countries, noting that concurrent with offering welfare services to the immigrants, they have to become empowered so as to be able to go back home.

