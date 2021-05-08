Islamic Revolution changed balance power in favor of Palestine cause :Jibril

In an interview with IRNA, Ahmed Jibril appreciated Iran's unwavering support for Palestine, adding that Iran has spared no effort to support Palestine despite the pressure of sanctions.

The Palestinian figure also hailed the "axis of resistance" in the face of the Zionist regime of Israel, stressing that it has created a power balance across the region and has also thwarted the hegemonic plots hatched by many political groups.

Jebril termed normalization of relations with the Zionist regime as 'unforgivable sin, adding that all forms of normalization at this sensitive stage, which includes all aspects of political, economic, cultural, and sports life in a way that contradicts with the will of nations and their desire not to have any relationship with the occupation or accept its faltering existence in Palestine.

Normalizing relations with the occupation goes against the political history of the countries which have rejected the occupation and rejected to make any kind of relations with it, as well as rejected to legitimize its existence, the leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command added.

