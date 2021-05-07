Int'l Quds Day observed across Pakistan to express solidarity with oppressed Palestinians

Pakistani political parties and religious groups held World Al-Quds Day by car and motorcade in various Pakistani cities in accordance with government instructions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to comply with health regulations.

In the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, thousands of fasting Muslims marched by cars from the city center to the square leading to the parliament and the presidential palace after Friday prayers.

This year, due to the coronavirus situation in Pakistan and concerns about the severity of the outbreak due to public gatherings, Al-Quds Day programs were held either virtually or in person in various cities in the country.

At the same time, the presence of the supporters of the Palestinian people in Pakistan, despite these restrictions, shows their commitment to continue to support the liberation of Jerusalem and to strengthen the anti-Zionist front.

Shiite and Sunni Muslims marched under one flag today, showing unity and solidarity in support of their Palestinian brothers and sisters, and called on the Islamic world to unite against the crimes and inhumane acts of the tyrannical Zionist rulers.

Senior officials of the National Solidarity Council of Pakistan, a coalition of 30 political and religious groups, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM), d the Imamia Students Organization also attended the Quds Day car march.

Speaking in rally they called Palestine the beating heart of the Islamic world and stressed the need for the unity of the nations of the region, especially the Muslim rulers, to support the liberation of Palestine and prevent the evil plots of the usurper Israel.

At the same time, in the cities of Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta political activists and leaders of Pakistani religious groups marched on World Al-Quds Day in accordance with health protocols to express their anger and hatred against the usurping Zionist regime.

Participants in a motor car march carried posters of the martyrs of Quds, including General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, and Abu Mehdi al-Mohandes, and placards with anti-Zionist and American slogans in support of the Palestine and the Struggle for the Liberation of Al-Quds.

They called on Islamic countries and human rights defending nations to pay attention to the problems and oppression of the Palestinian people and to address this challenge of an Islamic state.

Pakistani political and religious figures, speaking at the rally today, expressed disgust with the compromising Arab rulers to establish relations with Israel. They said the betrayal of the compromisers has increased the suffering of the Palestinian people and challenged the Muslim nations of the region.

Officials of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM), one of the organizers of the World Al-Quds Day rally said the people of Pakistani, together with the Islamic world, have renewed their commitment towards the Palestinian people and are determined to support the liberation of Al-Quds till the end of Israeli occupation.

The speakers also praised the role of late Imam Khomeini (RA) in supporting and keeping the Palestinian issue alive and said the Muslims of the world should not allow the criminal Zionist regime to continue its illegitimate actions.

