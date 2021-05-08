Baseless claims of Morocco for Israel, against Palestine: Iran

Due to its inability to solve its regional problems, the Government of Morocco supported the criminal regime of Israel and once again repeated the unfounded accusations against Iran, said Khatibzadeh in reaction to the online meeting of Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita with members of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

It is unfortunate that with the purpose of helping the enemies of the Islamic Ummah, Morocco that is the president of the Al-Quds Committee distracts the attention from the main issue of the Islamic World, which is the Holy Quds and the rights of the Palestinians, said Khatibzadeh.

Moroccan Foreign Minister attended the conference of public relations of AIPAC on Thursday to become the first senior Arab official to be hosted by the Israeli lobby group. In the meeting, he supported normalizations of relations with the occupying regime of the Holy Quds and made some allegations against Iran.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish