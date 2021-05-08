Iran condemns Zionists’ attack on Al Aqsa, Palestinians

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks in reaction to Zionist regime’s brutal measure at Al Aqsa Mosque which led to martyrdom of a number of Palestinian worshipers.

Some others were also wounded in the World Quds Day- the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan- which fell on May 7 this year.

This war crime proved once again the criminal nature of illegitimate Zionist regime, said the spokesman, stressing that the crime also proved the world that immediate measure to halt violation of international human rights [in Palestine] is a need.

Further, Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the United Nations and all related international bodies to do their duty that is taking measures against this war crime, Khatibzadeh noted.

Meanwhile, he said, the Islamic Republic has proudly stood by the Palestinian people who "are champions".

Iran also calls on all world states, the Islamic countries in particular, to do their duty and stand by the Palestinian nation to fight the Zionist occupiers, Khatibzadeh said.

According to some news on Friday, Zionist military forces closed doors of Al Aqsa Mosque and attacked Palestinian worshipers.

According to reports, at least 53 Palestinians have been wounded.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish