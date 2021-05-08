Palestinian cause, basic value of Islamic Revolution

Issues of freedom of Palestine and the occupied lands have become a principle and a cause in Islamic Republic’s system, Mohammad Keshavarz-zadeh said at a ceremony held at Iran’s Embassy on World Quds Day on Friday (May 7).

Holy Quds has high position in people’s religious beliefs, the ambassador said.

At his remarks, the ambassador elaborated on aims the arrogant powers and the Zionist regime of Israel follow in the occupied lands.

Issues of defending the oppressed Palestinians and liberating the holy Quds free are always alive in Muslims’ hearts, he added.

Through pressure, the fake Zionist regime has expelled people of a land from their home; meanwhile, dignity [of Palestinians] is so important that will not easily be faded away, Keshavarz-zadeh underlined.

The ambassador further said Imam Khomeini’s initiative to name the last Friday of holy month of Ramadan as World Quds Day has been expanding year by year.

Each year, Islamic countries hold rallies on World Quds Day named by the father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, in Iran to express support for the Palestinian people.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish