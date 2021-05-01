Iran’s female karateka qualified for Tokyo Olympic Games

Bahmanyar attended the Karate 1-Premier League Lisbon, Portugal, and was well qualified for the Olympic after shining at the world contests there, Mazda Soufi told IRNA.

Fighting in the Kumite-50 kg, Bahmanyar managed to defeat her powerful rivals from Spain, Egypt and Colombia, Soufi added.

The Iranian karateka will fight with a French rival at the ranking competitions on Sunday, the official underlined.

The final phase of qualifications to the Tokyo Olympic Games kicked off in Lisbon on Friday with participation of 769 athletes from 87 countries. The competitions will last for three days (May 2).

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been postponed to July 2021 due to the coronavirus which has killed near 3,200,000 worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

