Iran’s women’s karate team tries to win three Olympic quotas: Coach

In a meeting to be held soon with the heads of the federation the national team preparation camp will be discussed, said Samaneh Khoshqadam.

Regarding Hamideh Abbas-Ali’s conditions and her second trip to Germany, Khoshqadam said the screw planted in her knee in her previous operation needs to be removed.

She added that the German surgeon decided that now that the Olympics have been delayed, it is the best time to remove the screw.

Regarding the upcoming competitions, she said that Sara Bahmanyar and Rosita Alipour will compete in Morocco to win Olympic quota. Abbas-Ali has already secured her place in the Olympics.

She said that the team will try its best to win three Olympic places.

